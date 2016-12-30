Soldotna convicted felon arrested on weapon, drug charges

SOLDOTNA — A Soldotna man with a felony record has been arrested on weapons and drug charges.

Scott Hashemian, 32, is charged with six counts of weapons misconduct, including firing a gun at a building, and 13 counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance, Alaska State Troopers said.

Hashemian was a suspect in an incident just before midnight Nov. 22 when two parties exchanged gunshots at a home in Soldotna’s Big Eddy Subdivision, troopers said. The home was struck by gunshots.

Troopers contacted Hashemian just before 4 a.m. Dec. 14 and seized controlled substances and a .45-caliber handgun within 500 feet of a school building.

Troopers arrested Hashemian on Tuesday morning.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for him.