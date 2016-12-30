Fire burns down Fairbanks business

FAIRBANKS — A Fairbanks business has been destroyed by a fast-burning fire.
The building, which was leased by the Alaska RV Center for use as a shop, erupted into flames Wednesday night. Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports. No injuries were reported,
University Fire Battalion Chief Greg Coon says crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. They worked all night to extinguish the blaze.
The incident comes less than two weeks after another building caught fire only a half-mile away from the RV Center’s building. The main structure at the Fairbanks park that hosts the annual world ice art championships was destroyed in the Dec. 16 fire.
Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington says there is no connection between the two blazes.
