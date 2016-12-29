State monitoring spill at Tesoro pipeline facility near Cook Inlet

Workers at a Tesoro facility on the Kenai Peninsula are cleaning up contaminated soil and snow after more than 120 gallons of oily water spilled out of a pipeline near Cook Inlet. The company notified the state of the spill at its Kenai Pipeline Facility on Dec. 18.

Jade Gamble, who works in spill response with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, has been doing site visits ever since.

“The spill was contained very quickly,” she said. “They were on-site when it happened and they were able to deploy some absorbent boom around the spill so that it did not spread any further.”

She says the cleanup has been slow. They’re using hand axes and jackhammers to chip away at the frozen soil. The company will process the contaminated snow and water onsite, while the soil will be burned. Workers also drained and shut down the pipe.

Gamble says it isn’t yet clear exactly how the spill happened.

“They’ve discovered two holes in the line,” she said. “But we don’t know if there’s any others, like I say because some of it’s subsurface.”

The company is cleaning up what has been contaminated and exploring the buried parts of the line to make sure there are no other leaks. In an emailed statement, Tesoro says there have been no injuries or impacts on local wildlife. Gamble says the spill hasn’t reached Cook Inlet.

According to DEC data, there have been at least five spills over 50 gallons at that facility in the last 17 years.