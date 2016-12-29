Obama announces sanctions against Russia in response to cyberattacks

The White House has announced new actions targeting Russia in response to cyberattacks intended to interfere with the U.S. election.

In a statement Thursday, President Barack Obama said, “All Americans should be alarmed by Russia’s actions,” referring to hacks of the Democratic National Committee. Obama also cited an “unacceptable level of harassment” of American diplomats by Russian security services and police in Moscow.

The immediate impact of the president’s executive order is that 35 Russian diplomats will be expelled from the U.S. and two Russian compounds will be closed.

The statement also names Russian individuals and entities — including two intelligence services — to be targeted by new sanctions.

“We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized,” the statement goes on to say.

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on assertions that Russia was responsible for hacks and leaks during the election.

Copyright 2016 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.