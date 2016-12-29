National Weather Service forecasts snow for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE — Southcentral Alaska including Anchorage is bracing for a predicted dump of snow.

The National Weather Service says up to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Anchorage starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday.

North of the state’s largest city, the weather service says the largest snowfall in several years is possible for portions of the Matanuska Valley. Highest levels are expected along mountains.

South of Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula, snow is expected to mix with rain, or change completely to rain.

The weather service says that with existing snow cover and anticipated colder temperatures Thursday night, that could lead to icing concerns and hazardous driving conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday morning for Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks and northern Alaska.

0 0

Recent headlines

Playing Now: