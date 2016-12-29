National Weather Service forecasts snow for much of Alaska

ANCHORAGE — Southcentral Alaska including Anchorage is bracing for a predicted dump of snow.
The National Weather Service says up to 8 inches of snow is predicted for Anchorage starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday.
North of the state’s largest city, the weather service says the largest snowfall in several years is possible for portions of the Matanuska Valley. Highest levels are expected along mountains.
South of Anchorage on the Kenai Peninsula, snow is expected to mix with rain, or change completely to rain.
The weather service says that with existing snow cover and anticipated colder temperatures Thursday night, that could lead to icing concerns and hazardous driving conditions.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday morning for Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks and northern Alaska.
Recent headlines
-
Forest plan has some changes for central Southeast AlaskaStreams and watersheds in the Petersburg area are among those placed off-limits to old growth logging in an amendment to the Tongass Land and Resource Management Plan released in December.
-
Alaska’s Don Young changes course, striking Trump-like note, and reflects on 2016U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, showed no enthusiasm for Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. But with President-elect Trump three weeks from his swearing-in, and a new Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Young is looking at the big picture and seeing the bright side.
-
Bethel City Council hires city manager, offers Fairbanks man finance director jobPete Williams accepted the city manager position at a special city council meeting Tuesday and will begin working under the new title Jan. 2. Williams has been serving as acting city manager since September when former City Manager Ann Capela terminated her contract more than a year early.
-
Southeast’s top 2016 stories: Ferries, elections, forests, riversSoutheast Alaska gained legislative power but lost ferry sailings in 2016. No new transboundary mines opened but Alaska-British Columbia safety talks advanced.