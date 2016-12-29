Focus On Community – Mind Over Matter

Is there more to healing than meets the eye, or that is part of the usual western medical tool box? Tune in to Mind Over Matter on KTOO this coming Monday (or “tonight”) at 7 pm to hear Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Mary Szczepanski, holistic nurse and healing touch practitioner, discuss energy healing and its applications. That’s Mind Over Matter this Monday evening at 7 (or tonight) on KTOO.
