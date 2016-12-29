Demolition begins on shuttered North Pole refinery

FAIRBANKS — Demolition has begun on a shuttered interior Alaska refinery that once produced jet fuel, heating oil, gasoline and asphalt from North Slope oil carried in the trans-Alaska pipeline.

Flint Hills Resources has started tearing down the North Pole Refinery, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports.

Spokesman Jeff Cook in a prepared statement says no one was interested in buying and operating the refinery and the company decided the prudent step was to demolish it.

The refinery opened in 1977. It stopped refining operations in 2014.

North Pole Mayor Bryce Ward says demolition is sad but “kind of inevitable.”

He says the demolition will have financial consequences for the city because the tax value of the property will be further reduced.

Fuel storage operations at the site will continue.