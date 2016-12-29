Demolition begins on shuttered North Pole refinery

FAIRBANKS — Demolition has begun on a shuttered interior Alaska refinery that once produced jet fuel, heating oil, gasoline and asphalt from North Slope oil carried in the trans-Alaska pipeline.
Flint Hills Resources has started tearing down the North Pole Refinery, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports.
Spokesman Jeff Cook in a prepared statement says no one was interested in buying and operating the refinery and the company decided the prudent step was to demolish it.
The refinery opened in 1977. It stopped refining operations in 2014.
North Pole Mayor Bryce Ward says demolition is sad but “kind of inevitable.”
He says the demolition will have financial consequences for the city because the tax value of the property will be further reduced.
Fuel storage operations at the site will continue.
Recent headlines
-
Forest plan has some changes for central Southeast AlaskaStreams and watersheds in the Petersburg area are among those placed off-limits to old growth logging in an amendment to the Tongass Land and Resource Management Plan released in December.
-
Alaska’s Don Young changes course, striking Trump-like note, and reflects on 2016U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, showed no enthusiasm for Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. But with President-elect Trump three weeks from his swearing-in, and a new Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Young is looking at the big picture and seeing the bright side.
-
Bethel City Council hires city manager, offers Fairbanks man finance director jobPete Williams accepted the city manager position at a special city council meeting Tuesday and will begin working under the new title Jan. 2. Williams has been serving as acting city manager since September when former City Manager Ann Capela terminated her contract more than a year early.
-
Southeast’s top 2016 stories: Ferries, elections, forests, riversSoutheast Alaska gained legislative power but lost ferry sailings in 2016. No new transboundary mines opened but Alaska-British Columbia safety talks advanced.