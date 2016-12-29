Alaska village renews push for road through federal refuge

ANCHORAGE — A remote Alaska village is renewing efforts to build a road through a national wildlife refuge so residents with medical problems will have land access to an all-weather airport.
The village of King Cove, with the backing of Alaska’s congressional delegation, wants a road through Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, an internationally recognized haven for migratory waterfowl.
The village of 900 is near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula. Foul weather and mountains make flights notoriously unreliable.
A road would connect King Cove to an all-weather airport at Cold Bay.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell rejected a road three years ago, concluding that the refuge would be harmed.
King Cove leaders and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski say they will push for the road when President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
