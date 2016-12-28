Struggle for gun preceded fatal shooting at botched robbery

ANCHORAGE — Anchorage police say a woman may have been shot and killed during a botched robbery because she witnessed the shooting of her husband after a struggle over a suspect’s gun.

Police continue to investigate the deaths of Danielle Brooks, 32, and Christopher Brooks, 38, who were killed Christmas Eve at their apartment.

Lamarkus Mann, 22, Jaylyn Franklin, 20, and Deanthony Harris, 19, are charged with armed robbery and second-degree murder in the case.

Franklin told investigators Mann asked him and Harris to help rob Christopher Brooks of drugs and money.

Franklin says Harris was struck by a shot fired as Christopher Brooks tried to take Mann’s gun. Franklin says Mann then shot the couple.

Franklin tells police Danielle Brooks probably was shot because she was a witness.