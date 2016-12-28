Petersburg’s Catholic Church burgled on Christmas Eve

St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Petersburg is missing a few items after a burglary on Christmas Eve.

The burglar left with a star decoration from the church’s window, some paper products and a Luna, an important part of the Catholic Mass. It’s a small vessel used for holding the holy eucharist, what Catholics believe is the body of Christ.

Father Steve Gallagher said that the Luna was kept locked up and the person who stole it knew where the key was stored. The church itself is left open for someone who needs a place to sleep.

The items were discovered missing before a service on Saturday afternoon.

The priest said the thief also left behind a few tools, a hammer and spatula.

The church also suffered a string of break-ins in 2008 and 2009.

An investigation is ongoing.