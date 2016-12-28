Juneau Afternoon – 12-29-16

By December 28, 2016A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.

Find out about Juneau Nordic Ski Club races;

We’ll get an update on Bartlett Regional Hospital;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up, featuring musical highlights from 2016;

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

