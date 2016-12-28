Juneau Afternoon – 12-29-16

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes will host.
Find out about Juneau Nordic Ski Club races;
We’ll get an update on Bartlett Regional Hospital;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up, featuring musical highlights from 2016;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Nome-based non-profit hopes to revitalize Inupiaq with ‘language nest’Coming to the region at the start of the new year is a “nest” project focused on Inupiaq language revitalization. A Nome-based non-profit organization called Inuusiq Inc., which started up this year, is spearheading the project.
Juneau police to increase enforcement of drunken driving laws on New Year’s EveJuneau police will be doubling down on officers on duty for New Year's Eve.
Department of Natural Resources delays renewal of Pebble land use permitAlaska’s Department of Natural Resources has delayed renewing a two-year land use permit for the Pebble Limited Partnership to give state regulators more time to review an “extensive” number of public comments.
Capital City Fire/Rescue got hit with hundreds more calls in 2016Juneau's fire department is battling a near 12 percent increase in emergency calls. The higher volume has stretched the department thin and the Fire Chief says additional personnel is the only real solution.