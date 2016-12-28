Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-16

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
We’ll find out about the upcoming New Year’s Eve Juneau Jazz & Classics Dance;
Lena Simmons will offer details about the Mid-Winter’s Vocal Festival;
Find out about MakerSpace;
And get an update on Eaglecrest!
Recent headlines
Homeless Dillingham man lives tough life — on his own termsMatfie McCarr has been homeless since 2002, one of just a few in town who call the streets home. It's been his choice to live this way, he says, though he's not always proud of how he got here.
Nome-based non-profit hopes to revitalize Inupiaq with ‘language nest’Coming to the region at the start of the new year is a “nest” project focused on Inupiaq language revitalization. A Nome-based non-profit organization called Inuusiq Inc., which started up this year, is spearheading the project.
Juneau police to increase enforcement of drunken driving laws on New Year’s EveJuneau police will be doubling down on officers on duty for New Year's Eve.
Department of Natural Resources delays renewal of Pebble land use permitAlaska’s Department of Natural Resources has delayed renewing a two-year land use permit for the Pebble Limited Partnership to give state regulators more time to review an “extensive” number of public comments.