Juneau Afternoon – 12-28-16

By December 28, 2016A Juneau Afternoon

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.

We’ll find out about the upcoming New Year’s Eve Juneau Jazz & Classics Dance;

Lena Simmons will offer details about the Mid-Winter’s Vocal Festival;

Find out about MakerSpace;

And get an update on Eaglecrest!

0 0

Recent headlines

Playing Now: