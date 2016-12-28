Firefighters find 2 people dead in burned camping trailer

KENAI — The State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively identify two people found dead in a burned camper trailer on the Kenai Peninsula.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on Cardwell Road between Soldotna and Kasilof.

Crews from the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Central Emergency Services responded.

The fire was extinguished and the bodies were found inside.

Central Emergency Services Capt. Terry Bookey says the cause of the fire has not been determined. His department is investigating.

