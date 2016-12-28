Alaska union files grievance over Walker’s budget plan

ANCHORAGE — The union representing nearly 8,000 state employees has filed a complaint against Gov. Bill Walker and his administration for an alleged violation of contract.

The Alaska State Employees Association filed the class-action grievance Tuesday in response to Walker’s recently announced budget plan for next fiscal year. The union takes issue with a part of the plan that calls for downsizing Department of Transportation staff and privatizing the majority of the agency’s design team.

The grievance says plans to privatize union member positions must first have a feasibility study or an opportunity for the union to submit alternate proposals.

Walker’s budget overview includes 76 position reductions from outsourcing design and up to 300 more in the future.

The Department of Administration has 20 days to respond to the grievance.

0 0

Recent headlines

Playing Now: