Tides and currents to delay MV Kennicott, Alaska Marine Highway System says

Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Kennicott

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s ferry Kennicott near Ketchikan in August 2010.
(Creative Commons photo by Jay Galvin)

Schedule

  • 4 p.m. Dec. 30 — Depart Bellingham (as originally scheduled)
  • 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 — Arrive Ketchikan (3.5 hours later than originally published)
  • 4 p.m. Jan. 1 — Depart Ketchikan (8.5 hours later than originally published)
  • 9:45 p.m. Jan. 1 – Arrive Wrangell
  • 10:45 p.m. Jan. 1 – Depart Wrangell
  • 2 a.m. Jan. 2 – Arrive Petersburg
  • 2:30 a.m. Jan. 2 – Depart Petersburg
  • 10:15 a.m. Jan. 2 – Arrive Juneau
  • 11 a.m. Jan. 2 – Depart Juneau (depart 5.25 hours late)
  • 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 – Arrive Haines
  • 4 p.m. Jan. 2 – Depart Haines
  • 5 p.m. Jan. 2 – Arrive Skagway
  • 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2 – Depart Skagway
  • 6:45 p.m. Jan. 2 – Arrive Haines
  • 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 – Depart Haines
  • Midnight Jan. 3 – Arrive Juneau
  • 1:15 a.m. Jan. 3 – Depart Juneau (as originally scheduled)

The Alaska Marine Highway announced Tuesday that the MV Kennicott’s schedule will experience some delays starting Dec. 30 because of tides and currents.

The Kennicott will leave Bellingham, Wash., on schedule Dec. 30, but will be about three-and-a-half hours late arriving about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in Ketchikan.

The ferry then will be delayed leaving Ketchikan, as well. It will depart at 4 p.m. New Year’s Day, eight-and-a-half hours later than originally scheduled.

The Kennicott also stops in Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau, Haines and Skagway. Passengers with reservations will be contacted and notified of the schedule changes.

At right is the entire revised schedule for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3, according to the AMHS.

