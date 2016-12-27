Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

In this newscast:
- The deadline for cruise ship head tax project proposals is Jan. 2,
- police in Anchorage have arrested one man and are searching for another in a Christmas Eve shooting death, and
- Bogoslof volcano erupts for a fourth time.
Recent headlines
-
Club Baby Seal provides new artistic outlet in JuneauThe group of four comedians, two managers, a volunteer bartender and security guard are set up at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theater. It’s Club Baby Seal's second show of the night and it’s well attended -- the first show was sold out.
-
Snow, Santa and skis on Christmas Eve at EaglecrestOn Christmas Eve, skiers gathered at Eaglecrest to celebrate Christmas and the start their ski season. The healthy snow levels were a bonus.
-
Haines and Skagway participate in annual Christmas bird countBad weather meant poor visibility which meant it was hard to spot the birds, but that didn't stop the Haines and Skagway birders from recording an average count.
-
Ketchikan High School club donates pie proceeds to PioneersThe Ketchikan High School's Rotary Interact Club raised more money than they've ever raised before selling pies for seniors. They raised a total over $3000.