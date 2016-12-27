Hydaburg man charged with domestic assault

A 31-year-old Hydaburg man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening a family member with a knife.
Alaska State Troopers responded about 6:30 p.m. Friday to a home in Hydaburg for a reported domestic disturbance, according to an online dispatch.
The man was not there when troopers arrived, but was located about two hours later in another home.
The man was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault and was taken to the Craig Jail pending arraignment.
