Fire burns Anchorage sushi restaurant; no injuries reported

ANCHORAGE — Fire has heavily damaged a restaurant in south Anchorage.
Dispatchers received a call shortly after 4:15 a.m. Tuesday regarding a fire at Haru Sushi on Dimond Boulevard, Anchorage television station KTVA reports.
Firefighting crews arrived two minutes later and found the building engulfed in flames.
Anchorage Fire Department assistant chief Alex Boyd says the building partially collapsed.
Seventeen fire department vehicles responded.
No one was inside and no one was injured.
Boyd says the fire was controlled after about an hour. The cause is under investigation.
The restaurant is across the street from the Dimond Center mall.
