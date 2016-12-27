Anchorage police arrest suspect in weekend double homicide

ANCHORAGE — Anchorage police have arrested a man sought in a weekend double homicide.
Police arrested Lamarkus Mann, 22, on Tuesday at a motel on the city’s west side.
Mann had been sought on a murder warrant in the deaths Saturday of Danielle Brooks, 32, and Christopher Brooks, 38. Police say they were shot at their home during a robbery.
In an announcement, police say they received several anonymous tips and tracked Mann to the Lakeshore Motel in the Spenard neighborhood. They were told Mann was with another person.
The department SWAT team and other officers surrounded a room at the motel and ordered people inside to come out. Mann emerged and surrendered.
Mann and a second person in the motel room were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
