Alaska man accused of trying to crash car, kill wife

LYONS, Colo. — An Alaska man is suspected of trying to kill his wife by trying to force their car off the road and into oncoming traffic during a holiday visit to Colorado.

Rodney David Burba, 34, of Ketchikan was arrested on Saturday after the couple tried to drive to Estes Park near Rocky Mountain National Park, police said.

According to police, Burba’s wife, who was driving, he became “anxious and agitated” and then had several pieces of edible marijuana gum. She said he said he felt like he was going to pass out and asked her to call police but she wasn’t able to because there wasn’t any cell phone service in the winding canyon.

Burba hasn’t been formally charged and doesn’t have a lawyer listed in court records yet.

