Fairbanks Navy veteran honored 40 years after Vietnam War

By December 25, 2016Recent News

A Fairbanks Navy veteran has been honored for his military service more than 40 years after the end of the Vietnam War.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan on Wednesday presented 63-year-old Mark Boberick with a medal honoring his service in the Vietnam War during a brief ceremony at Fairbanks International Airport.

Boberick enlisted in the Navy in 1971 and served on the USS Coral Sea as an air traffic controller. He served two years active duty and then two years in the Navy reserves in Anchorage, reaching the rank of petty officer third class.

Despite fulfilling requirements, he was never given the Vietnam Service Award, a medal given to service members who served in the war for at least 30 consecutive days. He was presented with the medal Wednesday.

