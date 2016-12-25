Anchorage police investigate Christmas Eve double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide at an Anchorage apartment.

KTUU-TV reports that police responded Saturday and found one person dead and another injured. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds. The injured victim later died after being taken to a hospital.

Anchorage Police Department Sgt. Steve Childers says the two victims were living together at the apartment and are believed to have been involved in a domestic relationship.

Police say there may have been as many as three suspects involved in the shooting before they fled the area.

