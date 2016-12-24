Man arrested in shooting death in Anchorage

Anchorage police have arrested a man in the shooting death of another man earlier this month in Alaska’s largest city.
In a release Friday, police say they arrested 19-year-old Richard E. Helme on a warrant for manslaughter and other charges.
Helme is being held in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting of 24-year-old Travonne Tyki Ward.
Police say their investigation found that Helme, Ward and two others were inside a car when Helme shot a gun and the bullet hit Ward in the head. Police say Helme and another passenger fled while a female in the car drove Ward to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Court records do not show an attorney for Helme, who police say is being held at the Anchorage jail.
