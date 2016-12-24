Light earthquake in Alaska felt in Homer, Funny River

Seismologists in Alaska say a light earthquake that struck Friday was felt in Homer and Funny River.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at 5:23 a.m. in the Cook Inlet region.
It was centered about 48 miles west of Homer.
There are no immediate reports of damage from the quake.
