Light earthquake in Alaska felt in Homer, Funny River

Seismologists in Alaska say a light earthquake that struck Friday was felt in Homer and Funny River.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at 5:23 a.m. in the Cook Inlet region.

It was centered about 48 miles west of Homer.

There are no immediate reports of damage from the quake.

