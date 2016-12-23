Troopers report a rash of burglaries in Emmonak

One after another, Alaska State Troopers received reports Sunday of a rash of burglaries in Emmonak.
The door to the Emmonak Clinic was damaged and a window at the Ryan Air office was broken, as was the the door to its warehouse.
The door to the airport’s Department of Transportation building was also broken into, and its garage door damaged.
Troopers are investigating the incidents and ask anyone with information to contact them at 907-949-1300.
