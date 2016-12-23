Man arrested in shooting death in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE — Anchorage police have arrested a man in the shooting death of another man earlier this month in Alaska’s largest city.

Police arrested Richard E. Helme, 19, on a warrant for manslaughter and other charges, according to a news release.

Helme is being held in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting of Travonne Tyki Ward, 24.

Police say their investigation found that Helme, Ward and two others were inside a car when Helme shot a gun and the bullet hit Ward in the head.

Helme and another passenger fled while a female in the car drove Ward to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Court records do not show an attorney for Helme, who police said is being held at the Anchorage jail.