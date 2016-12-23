Man arrested in shooting death in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE — Anchorage police have arrested a man in the shooting death of another man earlier this month in Alaska’s largest city.
Police arrested Richard E. Helme, 19, on a warrant for manslaughter and other charges, according to a news release.
Helme is being held in connection with the Dec. 13 shooting of Travonne Tyki Ward, 24.
Police say their investigation found that Helme, Ward and two others were inside a car when Helme shot a gun and the bullet hit Ward in the head.
Helme and another passenger fled while a female in the car drove Ward to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Court records do not show an attorney for Helme, who police said is being held at the Anchorage jail.
Recent headlines
-
Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau benchDistrict Court Judge Kirsten Swanson was publicly sworn in during a ceremony Dec. 9, although she began hearing cases at least a week earlier.
-
Meteorologist: It’s probably going to snow on ChristmasJuneau could see snow on Christmas Day but forecasters aren't sure how much. One forecaster said this seemed to be one more piece of a larger trend toward a more typical Juneau winter.
-
Former tax division director weighs in on Prudhoe Bay oil tax caseThe man whose decision kicked off a decade-long legal battle for Prudhoe Bay oil producers weighs in on the state Supreme Court decision.
-
In Southeast Alaska, the holiday spirit is diesel-poweredDiesel is powering holiday light displays in small communities around Southeast Alaska.