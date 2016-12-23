Mad Max, a 52-year-old Southwest plow truck, breaks down; could prevent holiday travel

Mad Max, the 52-year-old plow truck, scrapes a 25-mile trail from Kalskag to just above Tuluksak. (Photo by Mark Leary)

Ice crews have plowed a 25-mile stretch of the Middle Kuskokwim from Kalskag downstream towards Tuluksak.

The remaining stretch to Tuluksak will most likely be completed after Christmas.

Mad Max, the crew’s 52-year-old plow truck, broke down Wednesday one mile above Edward Wise’s fish camp, after plowing just a few hundred feet that morning.

The harmonic balancer tore a hole in the timing gear cover, and parts have been ordered.

The delay could prevent people from traveling to see friends and family during the holiday.

