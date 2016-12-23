Juneau man seeks to ban homeless from business entryways

JUNEAU — Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch is pushing to get an ordinance approved that would allow authorities to remove homeless people camping in the entryways of downtown businesses without permission.

The Juneau Empire reports that the ordinance will go before the Juneau Assembly on Jan. 9 and get a public hearing two weeks later. Koelsch had the measure drafted earlier this month after establishing an “ad hoc committee on homelessness” comprised of several business owners, city officials and a police officer.

Some downtown business owners have complained that homeless people camping in entryways have hurt business and say they leave behind garbage and other items.

While some see the ordinance as a solution, others say the city should instead focus its efforts on providing more housing options for homeless people.

0 0

Recent headlines

Playing Now: