Juneau man seeks to ban homeless from business entryways

JUNEAU — Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch is pushing to get an ordinance approved that would allow authorities to remove homeless people camping in the entryways of downtown businesses without permission.
The Juneau Empire reports that the ordinance will go before the Juneau Assembly on Jan. 9 and get a public hearing two weeks later. Koelsch had the measure drafted earlier this month after establishing an “ad hoc committee on homelessness” comprised of several business owners, city officials and a police officer.
Some downtown business owners have complained that homeless people camping in entryways have hurt business and say they leave behind garbage and other items.
While some see the ordinance as a solution, others say the city should instead focus its efforts on providing more housing options for homeless people.
Recent headlines
-
Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau benchDistrict Court Judge Kirsten Swanson was publicly sworn in during a ceremony Dec. 9, although she began hearing cases at least a week earlier.
-
Meteorologist: It’s probably going to snow on ChristmasJuneau could see snow on Christmas Day but forecasters aren't sure how much. One forecaster said this seemed to be one more piece of a larger trend toward a more typical Juneau winter.
-
Former tax division director weighs in on Prudhoe Bay oil tax caseThe man whose decision kicked off a decade-long legal battle for Prudhoe Bay oil producers weighs in on the state Supreme Court decision.
-
In Southeast Alaska, the holiday spirit is diesel-poweredDiesel is powering holiday light displays in small communities around Southeast Alaska.