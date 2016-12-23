Judge Kirsten Swanson gets warm welcome to Juneau bench

Juneau’s newest judge was on the job for over a week when she participated in a public robing ceremony and again recited the oath of office, this time for her family and friends.

District Court Judge Kirsten Swanson was praised by her fellow attorneys and new colleagues during the Dec. 9 ceremony at the Dimond Courthouse.

Swanson was appointed to the bench by Gov. Bill Walker from a list of three nominees forwarded by the Alaska Judicial Council. Ten attorneys initially applied for the post. Swanson replaces Judge Keith Levy, who retired on Halloween after near 12 years on the District Court bench in Juneau.

Swanson was lauded by her colleagues for her kindness and compassion for those struggling with addiction. During the public installation ceremony that was sprinkled with references to the movie “The Big Lebowski,” Swanson was also noted for her temperament and humor, integrity, loyalty and preparedness.

Swanson’s mother Barbara Swanson and her aunt Janet Hinther helped her don the black robe of judicial office.

Listen to Judge Kirsten Swanson’s remarks during her formal installation and robing ceremony on Dec. 9: http://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2016/12/Swanson120916.mp3

Swanson said it was an honor to be appointed to the bench and felt lucky to continue working in such a uniquely collegial and polite atmosphere featuring Southeast attorneys and judges.

She noted that Philip Pallenberg — long before he became a superior court judge in Juneau — hired Swanson for her first job in Juneau 18 years ago. Swanson later worked out of the same downtown Juneau house that originally featured the offices of Louis Menendez when he worked as a private attorney. Menendez is also a superior court judge in Juneau now. Swanson said she appreciated their mentorship and felt lucky that they — along with District Court Judge Thomas Nave — will continue advising and guiding her.

Swanson actually heard her first case on Dec. 2, a few days after she was officially sworn in by Ketchikan Superior Court Judge Trevor Stephens, the presiding judge for the First Judicial District.