Fairbanks police close old homicide case

FAIRBANKS — Fairbanks police say they have closed an old homicide case involving the death of a 60-year-old man at a local homeless camp after it was recently re-examined.

Current investigators took a look at the June 2004 death of Edward Sikvayugak, police said.

A suspect had been identified early in the original investigation, and had been forensically linked to the victim through DNA. But detectives at the time were unable to build a case.

According to police, current investigators re-examined the case, and it was resubmitted for prosecution.

Police said investigators, however, tried to contact the suspect.

It was discovered the suspect had suffered a “debilitating medical condition that would render them unable to aid in their own defense should the case be prosecuted.”

Police will not release that person’s name, adding that the individual is not in Fairbanks and there is no danger to the public.