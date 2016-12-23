Copper Center woman dies after being struck on Glenn Highway

A Copper Center woman was killed on the Glenn Highway.

Alaska State Troopers report that Susan Voyles, 54, was reportedly hit by a vehicle after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The vehicle’s driver, Andrey Ionashku, 24, told troopers that he saw another vehicle stopped on the opposite side of the highway with headlight on near mile 178, when Voyles walked into his path of travel.

Ionashku said he could not stop in time and hit the woman.

Voyles died as result of the collision.

Troopers said they learned shortly before the incident that Voyles had called trooper dispatch to report that she’d lost a box from her vehicle, and was going to attempt to find it.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the incident.