Wildlife officials say 3 wolves hunted, trapped on Douglas

JUNEAU — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed wolf hunting and trapping on Douglas Island after three wolves were killed by harvesters.

The Juneau Empire reports that the closure, which will be in place through Aug. 1, comes even though wolves are a rare sighting on the island. Fish and Game cameras have captured only five wolves, but biologist Stephanie Sell estimates there may be about 10 of the animals.

She says Douglas didn’t start receiving wolf sighting reports until 2012.
It’s unclear whether the three animals killed by trappers and hunters were among the ones the department have seen on camera.

Wolves can move freely between Douglas and the mainland via the Mendenhall Wetlands. They are known to frequent the wetlands, particularly at night.

