Volcano in Aleutian Islands erupts again

A volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands has erupted for the second time in two days prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory to issue its highest alert level for aviation.
Both eruptions threw ash about 35,000 feet into the air.
Bogoslof volcano is on an uninhabited island, 60 miles from America’s largest fishing port, Unalaska.
Alaska Volcano Observatory scientist Michelle Coombs says the area is very dynamic with Bogoslof erupting eight times since the 18th century.
“People have seen that the shape of the island has changed,” Coombs said. “New little side islands have grown up and then are sometimes destroyed either by explosions or wave action and erosion.”
There is no monitoring equipment on Bogoslof so experts cannot predict how long the eruption might last. If it continues, then it could force airlines to divert flights.
The last time Bogoslof erupted was in 1992.
