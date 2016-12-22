Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

In this newscast:

  • Alaska’s U.S. senators support an investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election,
  • the Bogoslof volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands erupts, disrupting air travel,
  • the Alaska Supreme Court receives an appeal on Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski’s Permanent Fund dividend lawsuit, and
  • three wolves are taken in a hunt on Douglas Island.
