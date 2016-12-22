Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016

In this newscast:
- Alaska’s U.S. senators support an investigation of Russian meddling in the presidential election,
- the Bogoslof volcano in the eastern Aleutian Islands erupts, disrupting air travel,
- the Alaska Supreme Court receives an appeal on Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski’s Permanent Fund dividend lawsuit, and
- three wolves are taken in a hunt on Douglas Island.
Recent headlines
Outdoor rec area at Goose Creek might violate constitutional rightsIn many correctional facilities in Alaska, an enclosed room with an opening that lets in fresh air is considered outdoor space. For inmates held in protective custody at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla, that’s their only access to outdoor recreation, which the American Civil Liberties Union and inmates said could be a violation of their constitutional rights.
What we know about Anis Amri, suspect in Berlin market attackThe Tunisian man's fingerprints were found in the cab of the truck used in Monday's deadly rampage at a Christmas market in Berlin, German officials say.
Arctic Slope Regional Corp: Obama acts in our name, ignores our needsHowever, Ole Lake with the Alaska Wilderness League thinks a lot of Native folks happy about the decision are probably too busy with subsistence activities to make their views known.
Alaska, British Columbia detail transboundary mine pactAlaska and British Columbia are working out details of how they will handle transboundary mine concerns.