Murkowski, Sullivan support Russian election meddling probe

FAIRBANKS — Alaska’s Republican U.S. senators support investigating Russian meddling in this year’s presidential election.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner the Senate should investigate, citing a need for a thorough, transparent review.

A spokesman for Sen. Dan Sullivan says Sullivan supports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s position that an inquiry can occur through the existing committee structure.

Sullivan wants the Senate to review U.S. cyber defenses as part of a broader discussion. He told the newspaper he doesn’t want any investigation used as a tool to delegitimize the outcome of the election, won by Republican Donald Trump.

CIA Director John Brennan has said the intelligence community is in agreement that Russia tried to interfere in the election, although there’s no evidence Moscow succeeded in helping Trump win.

