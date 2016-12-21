Supreme Court to decide on dividend amount after appeal

The state Supreme Court will decide if Alaskans’ Permanent Fund dividends this year were the right amount.
That’s after Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat, and two former lawmakers filed an appeal Tuesday asking the court to overrule a Superior Court judge.
Wielechowski, Rick Halford and Clem Tillion argued that the Permanent Fund Corporation should have transferred the full amount for PFDs, which would have yielded checks worth more than $2,000.
But the corporation only transferred half, after Gov. Bill Walker vetoed the other half. The dividends in October were $1,022.
Anchorage Superior Court Judge William Morse ruled in November that Walker had the authority to veto the money.
