Panel OKs moving policy changes ahead of legislative session

JUNEAU — The state will only pay for lawmakers to bring one vehicle with them for the coming legislative session under a policy change approved by a legislative committee.

The policy previously allowed transportation costs to be covered for up to two vehicles.

Legislative Affairs Agency finance manager Jessica Geary told the Legislative Council, which weighed in on the issue Tuesday, that during recent sessions, only a few legislators brought more than one vehicle.

Lawmakers can still bring more than one vehicle at their own expense.

Another change would require legislators not connected to the road or ferry systems who may want to ship a vehicle by air freight or barge from their home to the nearest highway or ferry terminal to show that’s cheaper than getting a rental car in Juneau.

It’s unclear how much money the changes approved Tuesday might save.