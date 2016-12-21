Juneau Afternoon-12-22-16

Selected Shorts Holiday Show
Selected Shorts: “Christmas Guests” – PRI
Guest host Robert Sean Leonard celebrates the season with three holiday stories. First, Truman Capote’s “One Christmas” is a companion piece to his well-loved essay “A Christmas Memory.” In this story, he’s plucked from his rural Alabama home to spend the holidays in New Orleans with the father he barely knows. The reader is John Shea.
Grace Paley is best known for her semi-autobiographical stories about her colorful Jewish family. But in “The Loudest Voice,” her young heroine Shirley Abramowitz is drawn into a different holiday tradition–she’s cast in her school Christmas play. The reader is Linda Lavin.
Our last work is a playful exercise in pastiche by the ever-playful New Yorker humorist and illustrator James Thurber. “A Visit from St. Nicholas” is his re-imagining of the Clement Clarke Moore classic verse–in the style of Ernest Hemingway! The reader is SELECTED SHORTS’ late host and founder, Isaiah Sheffer. And to all a good night.
Airs: Thursday, December 22, 3 p.m. during A Juneau Afternoon on KTOO (104.3 FM)
Repeated at 4 on KRNN at 4 p.m.
