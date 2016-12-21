Fairbanks TSA equipment failure expected to cause delays

FAIRBANKS — Fairbanks International Airport officials say travelers should expect delays after TSA screening equipment at the airport unexpectedly failed.

The announcement Wednesday comes ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
Officials are urging travelers to arrive at the airport two- to- three hours before their departure times.

Officials say the delays are anticipated until repairs have been completed.

